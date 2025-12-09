Donate to Kids Crossing Toy Drive for foster kids in the Colorado Springs area

The Kids Crossing Christmas Toy Drive is underway in Colorado Springs as the organization works towards making sure foster kids in our community have a Christmas they will remember!

The child placement agency has been serving Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities for more than three decades.

Click here for details on the wish list from kids in our community or to donate.

“Every year the need is great, but in 2025 especially,” states Sarah Bailey, Director of Recruitment, Kids Crossing. “For the first time ever, kinship foster families can register as foster care homes. This has driven an uptick in licensed foster homes, which is positive news, but we are hoping the community can help us support the increased demand for toys.”

Employees at Kids Crossing spent part of Tuesday wrapping dozens of gifts.

Kids Crossing is a private, non-profit, 501 (c) (3) foster care organization based out of Colorado Springs that is licensed by the State of Colorado to provide foster care and therapeutic foster care along the Front Range of Colorado, with offices also in Pueblo, La Junta, and Denver.

