Dogs donating blood: It helped save CSPD K9 Roam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After the knife attack on the police canine Roam, there was a lot of blood needed for surgery.

It emphasizes the importance of blood donations for dogs.

‘It's very sad with Rome, but, you know, this is exactly why we donate every month, you know, every 4 weeks,” said Lila Jones who as HemoSolutions in Colorado Springs with her dog Petunia who donates blood.

Many are unaware there is blood donation for dogs.

“It's definitely a challenge to get dogs in to donate,” said HemoSolutions, Emergency and Critical Care Technician, Rebecca Nusbaum.

The animal blood donation has a 14 week backlog of requests for blood from veterinary clinics.

There is little to no pain for dogs that donate.

They do need to be friendly and able to remain calm while laying on a donation table.

At HemoSolutions dogs need to weight at least 35 pounds.

A big dog's blood works just fine helping little dogs that need to receive it.

“We separate it into packed red blood cells and plasma, so that could potentially save four lives,” said Nusbaum.

It is a donation, and the dogs are asked to come multiple times.

Owners report a good experience.

Jones said, “They're helping out. So,it's nice.”

The dogs tails are wagging when they get rewarded with a cheese treat after their donation.___

