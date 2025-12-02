Dog suffering from 'puppy strangles' is one reason to give to HSPPR in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Giving Tuesday is here, and the Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says that every dollar donated to them will be doubled this year up to $50,000.

HSPPR used a puppy named Dasher as a reason to open your hearts and wallets.

"Dasher arrived at HSPPR with a serious case of 'puppy strangles,' a condition where his immune system was attacking his own skin," a news release from HSPPR reads. "Dasher was found alone outside a business in Pueblo with swelling and bumps, starting a long journey of recovery. This brave pup is currently recovering in a foster home, and despite everything he has been through, his spirited personality still shines. With donations from our community on Giving Tuesday, Dasher is just one example of animals being helped daily at HSPPR."

The $50,000 match in donations is thanks to Fetch Pet Insurance and a "longtime friend" of HSPPR.

It isn't clear when Dasher will be available for adoption, but his foster family says he is doing well and his personality is starting to shine!

Donations to support HSPPR’s life-saving work can be made by clicking here.

