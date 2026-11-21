COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — A dog has been reunited with his family after being treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Crews responded to the small fire near Rome Point and Venice Grove, which was in the kitchen of the home, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire department said the fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home and displaced the residents.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to CSFD, the dog suffered smoke inhalation before being removed from the home but was treated on scene and is “now doing great” and has been reunited with his family.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

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