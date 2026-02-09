Dog rescued from house fire in southern Colorado

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — A dog is likely alive thanks to the work of multiple fire departments Sunday night in a small Colorado town.

The Rocky Ford Fire Department is reporting they were called out to a structure fire just before 6 p.m. in the area of 6th Street and Walnut Avenue. When they arrived, they found a two-story multi-family home with flames shooting out the windows.

"We immediately began initial attack exterior while sending an interior fire crew for search and suppression," a social media post by the Rocky Ford Fire Department reads. "No one was determined to be inside the building. Mutual aid was requested from Manzanola Volunteer Fire Department and La Junta Fire Department."

Both the Rocky Ford Police Department and Otero County Sheriff's Office helped with crowd and traffic control. A dog was found inside the home and is expected to be okay. No injuries were reported, but the damage to the home was "significant" according to the Rocky Ford Fire Department.

Crews cleared the scene at about 8:30 p.m. and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

