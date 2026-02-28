Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs city council vote to ban car camping is raising questions for a local respite care provider working to launch the city's first safe-parking program.

Ascending to Health, a respite care organization, has been developing a safe-parking program to provide transitional care services in parking lots for people living out of their vehicles.

The city council's vote to ban car camping has not stopped the program's progress, according to its creator.

"I had been working this from the aspect of the city's not gonna be, not gonna be a player in this to begin with," said Codi Natelli.

Natelli is the architect behind the safe-parking program. She said the need for the program remains urgent.

"The need is constant," said Natelli.

She said the program is still moving forward, with potential locations already being explored both inside and outside city limits.

"Everything is moving forward," said Natelli.

Teresa Trowbridge, who is now living in respite care after previously living out of her vehicle, said her truck was a lifeline when she had nowhere else to go.

"My truck meant everything in the world to me because that's all I had," said Trowbridge.

Trowbridge said the ban on car camping is the wrong approach.

"I think that sucks," said Trowbridge.

She credited Ascending to Health with turning her situation around.

"If it hadn't been for ascending to health, I wouldn't be here, that's for sure. I wouldn't be," said Trowbridge.

Natelli said she remains committed to making the safe-parking program a reality, pointing to stories like Trowbridge's as proof the model works.

"I fully intend to make this a reality. I've been planning this for long enough," said Natelli.

