DMV launching technology upgrade, Colorado Springs locations impacted next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major digital makeover could impact your trip to the DMV next month. The agency is launching it to replace its outdated system.

As a result, all four Colorado Springs locations will close at noon on February 13 until February 19. Driver's license online services will also be down starting February 10.

The DMV is encouraging you to take care of any vehicle registration or driver's license renewals online as soon as possible.

Once the upgrade is complete, community members can expect a streamlined experience with more user-friendly services, including a secure customer portal where you can sign up for electronic notifications that will notify you when it's time to renew your license or registration.

