DMV immediately suspends Colorado Springs testing certificate following fraud investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Academy School of Driving's (ASD) testing certificate in Colorado Springs has been immediately suspended following a fraud investigation by the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The Colorado DMV says the investigation uncovered systemic fraud in driver testing.

The DMV's suspension requires ASD to cease all testing until a formal disciplinary hearing is held on the findings.

“The Colorado DMV is committed to protecting public safety and the integrity of our driver licensing system."



“This action was taken to stop these bad actors from continuing to manipulate this critical road safety program. We will continue to work closely with our partners in law enforcement to hold accountable those who attempt to subvert the process and put Coloradans at risk.” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle

The investigation began in November 2025.

According to the DMV's investigation, ASD's alleged fraud activities date back to March 2025, and include the following;

External "coordinators" were seen marking answers for applicants to ensure passing test scores.

State-mandated 15-minute behind-the-wheel drive tests were being reduced to as little as two to four minutes, with testers entering fake route and duration data in the state system.

ASD was charging illegal fees ranging from $550 to $600 for guaranteed results.

"Coordinators" were found manipulating the DMV appointment system using fake placeholder names to secure limited appointments and charging applicants.

Colorado DMV says that immediate actions include notifying 460 individuals of license changes, including the cancellation of their licenses, and reviewing specific ASD employees who were involved in the alleged fraud.

ASD customers in "mid-flight" with paid, pending services will need to complete their testing and instruction at another driving school.

DMV has created a webpage to provide updated guidance and next steps for customers affected.

You can find that here.

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