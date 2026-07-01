Disaster Assistance Center opening in Pueblo on Wednesday, more resources for the community

PUEBLO, Colo. — As the Aspen Acres Fire continues to burn across Pueblo and Custer County, a new Disaster Assistance Center is being set up for all those impacted.

Opening at 1:00 p.m. On Wednesday, the Pueblo Academy of Arts (formerly Pitts Middle School), this will serve as a one-stop resource center to assist the survivors and start recovery processes.

The following will be on scene:

United Way of Southern Colorado

Food Assistance

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

Behavioral Health Resources

Department of Human Services

Red Cross

Agricultural Support

Private Insurance Inquiries

The Disaster Assistance Center will have the following hours:



Wednesday, July 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 3 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 5 – CLOSED

Monday, July 6 – from 1 to 5 p.m.

To receive assistance, you must have proof of ID and be a resident affected by the fire. Or a piece of mail with a specific address.

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Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place We are bringing you the latest from Colorado City on the Aspen Acres Fire burning in Southern Colorado. The fire now spans over 28,000 acres and all evacuations remain in place. Southern Colorado Fire Grows to Over 28,000 acres, evacuations remain in place

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