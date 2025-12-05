Derailment of a Union Pacific train outside of Grand Junction likely caused by rockfall on tracks

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A train derailment outside of Grand Junction on Tuesday evening was likely caused by rockfall on the tracks, authorities said.

At 10:53 p.m. on Tuesday, a Union Pacific Railroad locomotive derailed near Whitewater and crashed into the Gunnison River, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Two crew members were transported to a hospital and later released.

In a press released issued by the PUC's Office of Rail Safety on Wednesday, it said that it believes the derailment was caused by rockfall along the rail corridor.

"The Union Pacific Railroad Hazmat Manager and environmental mitigation and clean-up contractors are on-site," the PUC said on Wednesday.

The Grand Junction Fire Department, along with several other state and local agencies, responded. The fire department deployed booms to capture about 4,460 gallons of diesel fuel that had spilled into the river, the PUC said. Heavy equipment was used to extract the train cars in the water and complete hazmat cleanup.

The crash did not impact traffic on Interstate 70.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists have been analyzing any impacts to fish and wildlife. Denver7 has reached out to CPW to see if they have any updates.

Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that he had been briefed on the overnight derailment.

"I’m grateful both engineers were rescued," he said. "Thank you to the Grand Junction Fire Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, and all first responders for their quick, professional response."