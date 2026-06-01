Denver International Airport doing away with security line reservation system

DENVER — Travelers at Denver International Airport will no longer be able to reserve their spot in the security line, the airport has announced, calling the program "no longer necessary."

The program is set to end June 27.

"Now that the airport’s East and West Security Checkpoints are open and providing passengers with an improved and efficient security experience, Average wait times are at or below 5 minutes for both lanes," the announcement said.

The program first began in summer 2023 and allowed passengers without TSA precheck to book a security time in advance for free, allowing travelers to skip long lines.

Existing reservations will still be honored and future reservations are accepted through June 27.