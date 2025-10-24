Deer gets snared by plastic pumpkin in Colorado, be mindful of your decorations

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman in Pueblo West made it her mission to help a deer in distress this week.

Brandy Schneider was on a jog Wednesday morning when she heard what she described as a "crying" sound.

"I kept looking, and then I see the deer just like throwing its head back and forth," Schneider explained. "What had happened was the deer had had this trick-or-treat bucket stuck on its head."

The plastic jack-o-lantern bucket was covering the deer's face. Schneider and others in the neighborhood were concerned the animal wouldn't be able to eat or drink. Schneider immediately turned to social media to alert her neighbors, posting the photo on the Facebook Group "I Live in Pueblo West."

"They're very helpful," Schneider said of her neighbors and the Facebook group. "Sure enough, then I contacted with you."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issues the warning every year that holiday decorations can be hazardous and even deadly to wildlife.

“We see it every year, and it always gets worse this time of year,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung of Durango. “Right now is a great opportunity to clean up your yard of items a curious animal might stick its nose in or get wrapped up in. And when you’re putting up holiday decorations, keep our wildlife in mind. These impairments can really affect their mobility, vision and ability to eat and drink.”

News5 contacted CPW to let them know about the deer Schneider was keeping an eye on, a wildlife officer arrived to the Pueblo West neighborhood in a matter of minutes.

"Justin Morris, Wildlife Officer with 11 years of service, received the call at 9:26 a.m. and was on scene by 9:45 a.m.," CPW Spokesperson Dean Miller wrote to News5. "The deer had already shaken the bucket off and Justin secured the bucket to prevent it from happening again. We appreciate this event being phoned in."

Miller adds that as other holiday decorating seasons approach, it is important to consider removing items outside of your home that may be a threat to wildlife.

News5 also spoke to the woman who may have owned the plastic bucket. She felt horrible and didn't think the bucket would pose a problem. She says she immediately adjusted her outdoor decorations with wildlife in mind.

For more info from CPW about removing hazards from your yard, click here.

