Decorated WWII Army veteran celebrates his 101st birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A decorated World War II Army veteran celebrated his 101st birthday on Sunday.

In 1944, master sergeant Edwin "Ed" Beck fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was captured by German forces.

He endured 6 months as a Prisoner of War (POW) before he made a brave escape and was able to find his way back to American lines.

"I am just lucky to be alive; the good lord has been with me. I am just proud to be an American and that I can serve my country. So many of them are now gone. I am 101 years old." Edwin Beck

Sergeant Beck also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. His message to others is "Keep on going, hang in there."

