Deadly shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly shooting was under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

A viewer reached out to News5 at about 11:50 p.m. on Thursday to report the police activity in the area of Platte Avenue and Cedar Street. The neighborhood is northeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

As of 4:30 a.m. on Friday, the street was still blocked and the investigation was ongoing. It isn't clear if everyone involved is accounted for. Details on the victim have not been shared with the public.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

