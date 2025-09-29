Deadly crash on the southeast side of Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A deadly crash was under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Circle Drive on the MLK overpass. Police located two vehicles that were involved; one man was found dead on the scene, while a second was taken to the hospital.

As of 3:55 a.m. Monday morning, the eastbound lanes of the MLK Bypass were open while the westbound lanes were closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police received a report that the crash was reportedly head-on. The man who survived was last listed as having serious injuries but was in "stable" condition.

No one involved has been publicly identified as of the last time this article was updated.

