Deadline Monday to enroll in insurance through Connect for Health Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Monday is the deadline to enroll in health insurance through Connect for Health Colorado. The portal is the state's official health insurance marketplace.

More than half of customers who currently receive financial assistance will have at least one 2026 plan option with an estimated net premium under $20.

This comes as an estimated 75,000 Coloradans could lose healthcare coverage if subsidies through the Affordable Care Act expire by the end of the year.

For more information, visit Connect for Health Colorado's website.

