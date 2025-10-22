DEA hosting 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Here's how to dispose of old meds
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so multiple collection sites have been set up across the country that will allow people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The DEA wants to help you clean out your medicine cabinet this Saturday. The agency is hosting its 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 collection sites across the country will accept the following:

  • unused prescription medications
  • expired prescription medications
  • unnecessary prescription medications

The goal is to prevent prescription drug misuse and accidental overdoses.

Anyone who has prescription drugs that they'd like to dispose of responsibly but can't attend Saturday's event can find a year-round drop-off location.

