Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter files letter of resignation Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter filed his letter of resignation Thursday, according to the Pueblo Board of County Commissioners.

The BOCC says the will work on the next steps to fill the vacancy.

Cotter and his brother are under investigation after inspectors found 24 bodies decomposing at Davis Mortuary, a business owned by the brothers.

Investigators say they also found containers of bones and possible human tissue inside the mortuary.

According to his letter of resignation, Cotter was hospitalized after a "cardiac event" after the decomposing bodies were discovered. The letter also says the effective date of his resignation is Tuesday, September 2.

You can view the letter of resignation below or by clicking here.

h

___

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.