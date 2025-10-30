Pueblo County Commissioners ask for money to deal with Davis Mortuary fallout

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County Commissioners are asking the state for more money to deal with the fallout following the discovery of 24 decomposing bodies behind a hidden door at Davis Mortuary.
The mortuary is co-owned by former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.
According to their meeting agenda this week, the Board of County Commissioners voted to send a letter to Governor Jared Polis, asking to raise the funding cap from $1 million to $1.5 million.
Officials say costs are much higher than expected for things, which include the following:
- DNA testing
- autopsies
- outside coroner services
The state previously allocated $300,000 in assistance. The case remains under investigation with no arrests made.
