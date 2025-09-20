Greg Grahek sworn in as new coroner in Pueblo County Friday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — There is officially a new coroner in Pueblo County. Greg Grahek was sworn into the position Friday afternoon.

This comes after the previous coroner, Brian Cotter, resigned last month.

State investigators found 24 decomposing bodies inside Cotter's funeral home last month and suspended his business license.

Grahek's goal for the coroner's office is to bring trust back.

"The goal of the next 15 months will be to set up the position so that it would be almost a shoo-in to walk in and assume the position without any hiccups, concerns, (or) worries," said Grahek.

Grahek will serve the rest of Cotter's term, and an election for coroner will happen next year. Grahek says he will get the required certifications to be a coroner in Colorado.

