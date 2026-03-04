Former Pueblo County Coroner will have to pay woman for cremation expenses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo County judge has ruled the former coroner will have to pay a woman $3,000 for cremation expenses and court fees.

That ruling happened Tuesday afternoon in small claims court against Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris. The Cotters are also under investigation after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found 24 bodies behind a hidden door at their private business, Davis Mortuary, in August.

The CBI has yet to charge anyone in the case, but the state has suspended the mortuary's license.

News5 asked Brian Cotter to address these allegations when he was walking into court on Tuesday, but he chose not to answer.

