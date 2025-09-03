Commissioners accept Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter's resignation Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept Coroner Brian Cotter's resignation. An application to fill the vacancy is expected to be posted this week.

Cotter is under investigation after state inspectors said they found 24 decomposing bodies and other remains behind a hidden door at Davis Mortuary, which he and his brother own.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

The El Paso and Fremont County Coroner's began providing services to Pueblo County shortly after the investigation started last month.

It's not clear how long it will take to select a new coroner, but Pueblo County says it is a top priority.

