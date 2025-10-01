CBI: 6 of the 24 bodies found at a mortuary in Pueblo have been identified; a months-long process ahead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Pueblo District Attorney's Office held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss where they are in the ongoing investigation into the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.

We now know that the CBI, with the help of the Fremont County Coroner, has been able to identify six of the 24 bodies found decomposing in August.

All the families of the six identified have been notified, according to CBI.

The CBI also warned that the process is just beginning, as they have now exhausted all efforts possible to identify the individuals before DNA testing.

Moving forward, all of the remains will be sent to labs for DNA testing, and CBI will be reaching out to potential victims if DNA tests are needed.

Currently, CBI believes that the bodies have been in the mortuary since between 2010 and 2012. They did want to inform the public of the number of tips they received, totalling 1,359 tips across phone and email.

CBI did say that there is a good chance everyone who submitted a tip would not hear from them, as they plan to only contact victims or potential victims who are involved.

Watch The CBI's Full Press Conference Below

Speaking alongside the CBI Officials was the Pueblo District Attorney, Kala Beauvais. Beauvais was there to address some of the legal questions surrounding the case, more specifically, why former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, who operated and ran the mortuary, were not in custody or facing charges at this point in the investigation.

"As we've indicated from the very beginning, this is a slow and tedious process, but the case is being investigated thoroughly. I know the community is outraged and feels betrayed, and despite wanting swift justice, the legal process is slow," stated Beauvais during the conference. "Because my office is dedicated to true justice, I'm determined to get this case right. The filing of charges will be done correctly the first time."

Beauvais pointed out that since CBI is still well into the investigation, her office can not file charges until the full investigation has been handed over to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

We did learn that former Pueblo Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother have acquired legal representation, and the CBI says they are not answering questions at this time.

