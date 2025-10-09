DA's Office connects people with community resources Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fourth Judicial DA's Office set up shop in the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday, not to prosecute, but to connect people with resources in the community.

The resource fair originally started for people who needed help with addiction recovery.

The community resource fair has expanded to provide help with the following:



employment

housing

mental health services

One vendor says he faced addiction and now wants to empower others.

"After coming out of everything that I did, I just wanted to be able to spend the rest of my life being able to give back and really to be the person that I wish I had when I was going through everything that I did," said Nate Huntley, a Hard Beauty Connections Coordinator.

Nearly 30 different groups were at the fair on Thursday, which was free to attend.

