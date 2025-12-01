Cyber Monday deals that people in Colorado Springs may want to take advantage of

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Chances are, social media feeds are full of Cyber Monday deals for a variety of things, but there are a few deals out there that people in southern Colorado may be extra interested in.

News5 Reporter Tony Keith picked out a few of his favorites. As a parent, there are a few deals to keep the kids busy year-round, along with that perfect gift for anyone who loves the beauty the Centennial State has to offer.

1. Elitch Gardens Season Pass: You can get the Gold Pass for $74.99, it is normally $154.99. There is a $10.99 convenience fee per order. The Gold Pass includes:



UNLIMITED theme & water park visits for the rest of 2025 including Elitch Holidays and all of 2026

FREE Season Parking for 2025 and 2026

FREE Souvenir Cup with $1.99 refills in 2026 (*Purchase dates apply)

1 FREE Good Any Day Bring-A-Friend Ticket for 2026 (*Must purchase AND visit by May 25, 2026, to receive)

1 FREE Bring-A-Friend Ticket for 2026 (*Date restrictions apply)

15% In-Park Discounts for 2026

MORE!

2. Great Wolf Lodge Cyber Monday Sale: You can save up to 50 percent by clicking here. According to their website, suites are starting at $74.

3. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is offering 50 percent off their Christmas Symphony with shows on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at the Pikes Peak Center. You have to use code CYBER50 to claim this deal, click here for more.

4. If you're looking for a perfect gift that showcases Colorado through the eyes of a local photographer, Lars Leber Photography offered up some extras depending on how many of his 2026 calendars you order:

Black Friday – Small Business Saturday – Cyber Monday

https://larsleber.com/product/2026-colorado-calendar/

Special Offer on ALL 2026 Colorado Calendar Orders from now until the end of the day Monday 12/01/2025

Order:

1-2 Calendars: Get a FREE random 3” vinyl sticker

3-5 Calendars: Get a FREE random 8x10 photo print PLUS a FREE random 3” vinyl sticker

6+ Calendars: Get TWO FREE random 8x10 photo prints PLUS a FREE random 3” vinyl sticker

No coupon required!

