Cuchara Mountain Park brings moguls out of storage for the season

CUCHARA, Colo. (KOAA) — Cuchara Mountain Park is making light of the lack of snow in southern Colorado thanks to colder overnight temperatures.
They say it has allowed them to bring the moguls out of storage for the season.
Moguls are not man-made, they are part of the skiing experience.
The vision of bringing back the Cuchara Mountain Resort in Huerfano County is coming together.
After two decades, skiing opportunities have returned to Huerfano County with Cuchara Mountain Park offering $40 day passes where a snowcat will tow you to the top of the park's slopes.
