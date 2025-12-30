Cuchara Mountain Park brings moguls out of storage for the season

CUCHARA, Colo. (KOAA) — Cuchara Mountain Park is making light of the lack of snow in southern Colorado thanks to colder overnight temperatures.

They say it has allowed them to bring the moguls out of storage for the season.

Moguls are not man-made, they are part of the skiing experience.

The vision of bringing back the Cuchara Mountain Resort in Huerfano County is coming together.

After two decades, skiing opportunities have returned to Huerfano County with Cuchara Mountain Park offering $40 day passes where a snowcat will tow you to the top of the park's slopes.

___

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.