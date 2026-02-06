CSU grad student will be doing color commentary for skimo during Winter Olympics

(KOAA) — A Colorado State University graduate student and former national ski mountaineering competitor will be among the first to introduce the Winter Olympics’ newest sport — known as “skimo” — to global audiences.

Nikki LaRochelle, a master’s student at CSU who also earned her undergraduate degree from the school, has been tapped by Olympic Broadcasting Services to provide expert commentary for ski mountaineering events at the 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Games. Ski mountaineering, a hybrid of uphill endurance racing and technical downhill skiing, makes its Olympic debut this month with sprint and mixed-relay medal events.

“It feels like a pretty big responsibility,” LaRochelle said during an interview with News5 about getting this opportunity. “It’s really exciting, it’s a little terrifying… but ultimately I’m really excited. I love it.”

Ski mountaineering athletes climb steep terrain using special “skins” on their skis for traction, transition quickly by removing them, then descend at high speed. The sport demands exceptional cardiovascular fitness and technical skiing skills.

LaRochelle said skimo athletes must be “extremely fit” and “able to do a lot of different things really well” to perform in competition.

The United States will field just two competitors in the Olympic skimo events: Cam Smith of Crested Butte, Colorado, and Anna Gibson of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Smith is an established skimo racer, LaRochelle said, while Gibson brings a strong background in running and skiing despite taking up the sport only about six months ago.

“Cam … has a giant red beard, so you won’t miss him at all,” LaRochelle said with a smile.

Both athletes are scheduled to compete in the mixed relay. Smith and Gibson secured the United States’ quota spot with a historic victory in the final mixed relay qualification event at the ISMF World Cup Solitude 2025, held Dec. 6-7 in Solitude, Utah. The pair clocked a commanding 32:17.6 – more than 50 seconds ahead of their nearest competitors – clinching the U.S.’s quota spot and establishing Team USA on the international ski mountaineering stage.

LaRochelle will broadcast from Bormio, the alpine town hosting the ski mountaineering competitions. She said her family will be nearby, though timing may mean she doesn’t see them during the events.

“I won’t actually ever even see them, which is comical … but they’re with me in spirit,” LaRochelle said of her family.

LaRochelle traces her own introduction to the sport back to her now-husband, who competed internationally in skimo in the late 2000s. She began racing regularly in 2012 and qualified for the U.S. national team in 2017.

“It’s really the merging of the cardiovascular piece with downhill skiing that I loved,” she said.

LaRochelle plans to absorb as much as she can, work alongside experienced commentators and help introduce the sport to new fans.

“We hope people like it,” she said about skimo’s Olympic introduction. “I hope I do my job educating the audience, and that it continues to be included in 2030 and 2036 and beyond.”

Olympic ski mountaineering events run Feb. 19 (sprint) and Feb. 21 (mixed relay).

