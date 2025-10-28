CSPD releases numbers from 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released numbers from last weekend's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

You can view the number of bags and pounds that were collected across several locations below:



CSPD Police Operations Center

16 bags, 281.55 pounds

King Soopers Colorado Springs

six bags, 162.45 pounds

Memorial North

three bags, 82.7 pounds

Security

eight bags, 161.3 pounds

Fountain

two bags, 31.25 pounds

City of Pueblo

two bags, 24.6 pounds

Pueblo County

six bags, 99.5 pounds



The goal of the take back was to prevent prescription drug misuse and accidental overdoses.

Anyone who has prescription drugs that they'd like to dispose of responsibly but can't attend Saturday's event can find a year-round drop-off location.

