Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

CSPD releases numbers from 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Here's how to dispose of old meds
Ammentorp Photography
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so multiple collection sites have been set up across the country that will allow people to drop off unneeded or expired medications.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Here's how to dispose of old meds
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released numbers from last weekend's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

You can view the number of bags and pounds that were collected across several locations below:

  • CSPD Police Operations Center
    • 16 bags, 281.55 pounds
  • King Soopers Colorado Springs
    • six bags, 162.45 pounds
  • Memorial North
    • three bags, 82.7 pounds
  • Security
    • eight bags, 161.3 pounds
  • Fountain
    • two bags, 31.25 pounds
  • City of Pueblo
    • two bags, 24.6 pounds
  • Pueblo County
    • six bags, 99.5 pounds

The goal of the take back was to prevent prescription drug misuse and accidental overdoses.

Anyone who has prescription drugs that they'd like to dispose of responsibly but can't attend Saturday's event can find a year-round drop-off location.

___

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

A morning jog turned into a wildlife rescue when Brandy discovered a deer trapped by a trick-or-treat bucket. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents that innocent decorations can become deadly traps, but this story shows how communities can come together to help.

Runner Hears Desperate Cries - Discovers Deer in Halloween Decoration Nightmare

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community