CSPD releases numbers from 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released numbers from last weekend's 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
You can view the number of bags and pounds that were collected across several locations below:
- CSPD Police Operations Center
- 16 bags, 281.55 pounds
- King Soopers Colorado Springs
- six bags, 162.45 pounds
- Memorial North
- three bags, 82.7 pounds
- Security
- eight bags, 161.3 pounds
- Fountain
- two bags, 31.25 pounds
- City of Pueblo
- two bags, 24.6 pounds
- Pueblo County
- six bags, 99.5 pounds
The goal of the take back was to prevent prescription drug misuse and accidental overdoses.
Anyone who has prescription drugs that they'd like to dispose of responsibly but can't attend Saturday's event can find a year-round drop-off location.
