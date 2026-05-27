CSPD releases identity of motorcycle rider who died in crash on South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the motorcycle rider who died on South Nevada Avenue on Sunday, May 17.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, CSPD officers were sent to a motorcycle versus car crash near South Nevada Avenue.

When they arrived, they say the motorcycle rider, later identified as 43-year-old Jason Mullet, died at the scene. The motorcycle passenger, along with all three occupants from the car, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is leading this investigation and says no charges have been filed at this time.

According to an initial investigation, the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high speed in the center lane when it hit the car as it was attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes into a parking lot.

CSPD says this is the 23rd traffic death in the city this year. They say at this time last year, there were 14.

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