CSPD releases footage from officer-involved shooting that killed one person

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that killed one person on July 5, 2025.

One dead in officer-involved shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

According to CSPD, officers were sent to the 100 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in downtown Colorado Springs for reports of a man carrying a rifle and screaming at people.

As police were being dispatched, officers in the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) were scanning the area on surveillance cameras to find the individual.

Police say that they didn't locate anyone with a gun, but they did see a group of people arguing.

Less than 10 minutes later, police contacted the group that was arguing. Police monitoring the RTCC cameras continued to look for the man in question, and the group that was arguing returned to a nearby nightclub.

CSPD says that the group was still arguing, and a different officer approached the group again. They say that one of the individuals matched the description of the man who was said to be carrying the rifle.

After the arguing escalated, police monitoring the RTCC cameras saw the man go into a car and then carry a handgun with an extended magazine.

The officers downtown were notified, and they began moving towards the man who allegedly tried to conceal his gun in his waistband.

One officer told the man to put his hands up.

He briefly lifted his hands but then began to run away from the officers and reached for his waistband.

One officer shot three rounds at him.

He died on the scene after law enforcement attempted to provide medical aid. He's been identified as 26-year-old Alex Martinez-Sarmiento.

Officers recovered a Glock 17 from his pant leg.

Later on, police also recovered a Glock 43. The rifle from the original call for service was not recovered.

Following Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it, CSPD asks you to contact them at (719)444-7000.

