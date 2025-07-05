One dead in officer-involved shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

A man was shot and killed by a Colorado Springs Police officer early Saturday morning in the downtown area.

According to CSPD, they received a call for service around 1:30 a.m. regarding a man with a gun on East Pikes Peak Ave. Police then used the cameras downtown to spot a man in the area matching the description and confirmed he was armed with what appeared to be a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to contact the man, but when they approached him, police say he turned and ran, while reaching for his waistband. That's when an officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man. Officers then took the man into custody and began giving medical aid, but he died on scene.

According to CSPD, no one else was injured during the incident, and they did find a gun on scene.

Here is what we know so far:

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, just after 1:30 AM, CSPD received a call for service regarding a possible disturbance in the 100 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue involving an adult male displaying a firearm around the closing of several area nightclubs.… https://t.co/Jp7ermR1Af — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 5, 2025

In accordance with Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. Within 21 days, CSPD will release a video with body-worn camera footage and other releasable facts about the case.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it, CSPD asks you contact them at 719-444-7000.

