CSPD issues public safety alert as overdoses linked to carfentanil rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a public safety alert as overdoses linked to carfentanil are on the rise in the city.

Carfentanil, which CSPD says is an incredibly potent opioid, is known to be 100 times stronger than fentanyl. CSPD says a dose of .02 milligrams can be deadly, compared to two milligrams of fentanyl.

As of November 12, CSPD has recorded 61 fatal drug overdose cases this year. They say 29 of them had fentanyl and carfentanil as contributing factors.

The Colorado Springs Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and CSPD's Metro Division Narcotics Unit have seized more than 700,000 fentanyl pills this year, with nearly 28,000 of them containing carfentanil.

CSPD says a large portion of those seizures have featured the substance in the form of blue or green "M30" tablets, which makes them look like legitimate prescription drugs. They say they have also encountered carfentanil in a white powdered form.

According to CSPD, Naloxone, or Narcan, may not be effective against carfentanil due to its potency, and several high doses may be needed.

If you encounter suspected fentanyl or carfentanil, do not handle them or clean your area. Instead, call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

