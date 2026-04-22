CSPD issues more than 350 expired registration tickets during surge enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), says they issued more than 350 expired registration tickets during their surge enforcement from April 5 through April 11.

The enforcement effort was conducted in coordination with the following agencies:



El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Colorado State Patrol

Monument Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Palmer Lake Police Department

“First, I want to thank the many drivers in our community who continually follow the law and keep their vehicle registrations current,” said CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez. “For those who were cited during this enforcement effort, I hope this serves as a reminder to everyone of the importance of keeping your registration up to date. Compliance with registration laws helps ensure fairness for all drivers and supports the safety and infrastructure of our community.”

The department says they will evaluate the effectiveness of the surge, including citation data and compliance trends. They say they will do this to determine future enforcement strategies.

CSPD reminds community members to make sure their vehicle registration is up to date and properly displayed. To renew or register vehicles, visit the Division of Motor Vehicles website.

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