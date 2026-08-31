CSPD investigating shooting at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at Memorial Park Sunday night.

Police tell News5 a male victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

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2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo The 11-day event features anniversary exhibits, free entertainment and several opportunities for discounted or free admission. 2026 Colorado State Fair begins Friday in Pueblo

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