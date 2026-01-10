CSPD implementing new technology surcharge starting next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting next week, people convicted of traffic violations in Colorado Springs Municipal Court will face a new fee to help fund police technology.

The city council narrowly passed the police technology surcharge five to four back in November. The fee will help cover $4 million in technology costs including the following because they have doubled in price:



body cameras

traffic cameras

AI transcription software

taser contracts

News5 is told a $20 surcharge could bring more than $500,000 annually for the department.

___

A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City Paris, London, Chicago, and now Colorado Springs are some stops Bruno Mars will make on his upcoming "Romantic Tour." A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.