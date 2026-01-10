Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD implementing new technology surcharge starting next week

NEWS FIVE
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting next week, people convicted of traffic violations in Colorado Springs Municipal Court will face a new fee to help fund police technology.

The city council narrowly passed the police technology surcharge five to four back in November. The fee will help cover $4 million in technology costs including the following because they have doubled in price:

  • body cameras
  • traffic cameras
  • AI transcription software
  • taser contracts

News5 is told a $20 surcharge could bring more than $500,000 annually for the department.

