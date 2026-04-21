CSPD, DEA partner for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25.

The agencies are encouraging community members to safely dispose of unused or expired medications during the take back day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CSPD will have drop-off sits at the following locations for anonymous disposal of medications:



King Soopers - Constitution Avenue

Memorial Hospital North - Briargate Parkway

Police Operations Center - South Nevada Avenue

Security Public Library - Aspen Drive

CSPD says unused prescription drugs left in your home can produce risks. They also say prescription drugs are a leading source of the following:



accidental poisoning

misuse

addiction, especially among children, teens and vulnerable individuals

The department says keeping unused medications can also increase the chance they may be taken improperly, shared or stolen. They also say proper disposal of prescription drugs is important because flushing medications or throwing them away can harm the environment.

“National (Prescription Drug) Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient way for our community to remove potentially dangerous medications from their homes,” said Sergeant Jeffrey Ma with CSPD. “This effort helps reduce the risk of misuse and supports overall public safety.”

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA's website.

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