CSPD asks you to donate used cell phones for domestic violence survivors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) estimates that every year, hundreds of thousands of people in the city are impacted by domestic violence.

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they are asking the public to donate used or broken cell phones to be given to domestic violence survivors for free.

The phones will be securely wiped, repaired or recycled.

"That can go to someone and be their lifeline, which is a huge help," said David Shaw with CSPD's Victims' Advocacy Unit. "Just people being able to call 911 to be able to communicate with their supports. It's a big deal and it can potentially save a life."

You can drop off your phones at any police substation in Colorado Springs.

