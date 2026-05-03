CSPD asking for community's help finding elderly woman; possibly near Chapel Hills Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help finding 71-year-old Virginia Manzi.

She was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the 1200 block of East Caramillo Street.

She mentioned she was going to the Chapel Hills Mall.

She's described as 5'2", 150lbs, with shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a silver angel wing necklace

If you have seen Virginia or know where she is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

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