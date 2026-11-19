Colorado Springs police have arrested a man who allegedly held his girlfriend inside an RV for nearly a week and threatened her.

According to the CSPD blotter, officers responded to the 300 block of South 8th st. for a reported domestic disturbance around 12:46 a.m. Thursday.

A woman reported that her boyfriend had held her against her will inside the RV for six days and threatened her with a machete.

She also told police that the suspect had threatened suicide and he would charge at law enforcement with the machete if police were contacted.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and located the RV. Officers then established a perimeter around the RV, but before officers could make contact, the suspect fled on foot.

They were able to locate the suspect hiding in a nearby field, and he was taken into custody without incident.

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