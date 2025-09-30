CSPD anticipates receiving two Speed Safety Camera systems next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), says they anticipate receiving two mobile Speed Safety Camera (SSC) systems in October.

The technology is part of CSPD's Automated Vehicle Identification System (AVIS) program, which includes photo red light enforcement.

CSPD says the SSC technology is new to the city and has a proven record of helping improve roadway safety.

Police say they plan to improve safety in the community through the following:



education

communication

collaboration

enforcement

According to CSPD, enforcement includes technology in ways that improve the safety of community members.

CSPD says the SSCs will be deployed in vehicles to the following areas:



school zones

roads bordering municipal parks

neighborhoods

construction zones

The deployment strategy for CSPD aims to protect children. They say the SSCs will be deployed to school zones during drop-off and pick-up. Between those times, they will be deployed in parks and neighborhoods.

CSPD says they will be deployed in construction zones depending on need and location.

For more information on CSPD's AVIS program, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

