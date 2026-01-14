CSP says hands-free citations rise, drivers say law still needs more awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you use your cellphone while driving in Colorado, you must do so hands-free. The state’s Hands-Free Law took effect in 2025 with the goal of reducing distracted driving crashes and keeping roads safer.

Drivers caught holding or using a phone while driving face a $75 fine and license suspension points for a first offense.

More than a year after the law went into effect, some drivers say awareness is still lacking.

“It’s a very good law,” said driver Keith Peterson. “But from what I see every day, I don’t think people are paying attention. They don’t know about it, or they just don’t care.”

According to the Colorado State Patrol, enforcement has increased significantly since the law took effect.

In 2025 alone, troopers issued more than 900 citations for violations of the hands-free law, more than triple the number written in the two years prior. You can view those statistics below:



2023: 251 citations

2024: 299 citations

2025: 935 citations



Despite increased enforcement, distracted driving remains a concern for many on the road.

News5 first spoke with Anthony Rivera, the owner of Quality Auto Performance, when the law took effect last year. He welcomed the legislation in part because of a personal experience.

“A couple of years ago, my son got hit by a girl who was texting while she was driving,” said Rivera.

When we checked back in this year, Rivera said he hasn’t seen a major increase in customers buying hands-free devices.

“I think people widely ignore it,” said Rivera. “I see more older customers willing to use hands-free devices. Younger people, I still see them with phones in their hands.”

The law applies even if drivers are stopped in traffic or at a red light. The only exception is when the vehicle is legally parked.

“Two hands and full attention on the road is very important,” said Peterson.

