CSFD responds to a fire along Lower Gold Camp Road on Thursday, railroad ties burn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Smoke may have been visible on Thursday for residents on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD worked quickly to get control of a grass fire burning along Lower Gold Camp Road, which is located near the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The grass fire, which is contained as of the time of this article's publishing, broke out around noon.

The fire spread to some railroad ties in the area, and crews remain on scene monitoring hotspots according to the department.

No cause has been given for how the fire started at the time of this article's publication.

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Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public A study that Colorado Springs Utilities has referenced in increasing the CEO's pay is not being made public. The organization behind the study says it's “industry practice" not to share it. Colorado Springs Utilities CEO pay study not being made public

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