CSFD firefighters working to contain fire off I-25 and Tejon Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are working to contain a fire near I-25 and Tejon Street.

Crews say 8th and Moreno, and eastbound traffic at Cimarron and 8th will be closed for firefighter access.

They say multiple units are on scene. Watch the CSFD video below:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workinggrassfire near I-25 and Tejon.



Multiple units are on scene and additional are responding. Please be extremely cautious while traveling in the area.



Smoke is visible from several areas of the city. Firefighters are on scene. pic.twitter.com/MvO9wzFRVV — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2026

People in the area are asked to be extremely cautious. Smoke is visible throughout the city.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes. 'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.