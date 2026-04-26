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CSFD firefighters working to contain fire off I-25 and Tejon Street

Crews say 8th and Moreno, and eastbound traffic at Cimarron and 8th will be closed for firefighter access.
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Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are working to contain a fire near I-25 and Tejon Street.

Crews say 8th and Moreno, and eastbound traffic at Cimarron and 8th will be closed for firefighter access.

They say multiple units are on scene. Watch the CSFD video below:

People in the area are asked to be extremely cautious. Smoke is visible throughout the city.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

It's an area with a lot of construction. That work has Peterson Road just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base down to two lanes.

'It's like this every day,' Peterson SFB employee says traffic out of base could be safety hazard

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