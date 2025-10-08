CSFD evacuates apartment complex to fight structure fire early Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department evacuated the Arbor Pointe Apartments along the Hancock Expressway early Wednesday following reports of a fire.

When the department arrived, they found the fire between the two floors in a wall, prompting the evacuation. The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. and was under control just before 6:00 a.m.

Crews on scene were working to ventilate the building as of CSFD's last update, and residents will be allowed to return to the building.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. A cause has not been determined at the time of publishing this article.

Crews are expected to be on scene at the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Laramie Drive, possibly through the morning commute.

