CSFD drone finds lightning strikes near Mount Rosa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) drone was able to locate lightning strikes on Mount Rosa on Sunday morning.

This morning, a CSFD Special Operations drone team launched a drone near Mount Rosa for a smoke investigation.

They quickly found two lightning-caused fires burning in forested terrain, both less than an acre.

🚨 CSFD DRONE LOCATES LIGHTNING STRIKES 🚨



This morning, July 5, CSFD crews responded to a smoke investigation near Mt. Rosa. Our Special Operations drone team launched a drone and quickly located two lightning-caused fires burning in rugged, forested terrain, both less than an… pic.twitter.com/9F50jHjaGj — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) July 5, 2026

The drone operator was able to give precise GPS coordinates to the United States Forest Service, allowing them to respond to the fires before they spread.

"Today’s response is a great example of how drone technology, and the highly trained operators behind it, helps protect our community, our forests, and our firefighters. Technology doesn’t replace firefighters. It gives them the information they need to act faster, safer, and more effectively." Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD expressed that with the Aspen Acres Fire already burning south, finding these smaller fires early is crucial.

47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations The Aspen Acres Fire continues to rage out of control, growing to over 47,000 acres with zero containment. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Red Creek area as the fire threatens thousands of structures across multiple counties. 47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

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