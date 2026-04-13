Cripple Creek soldier injured in Epic Fury details drone attack and chaos of returning to Colorado

CRIPPLE CREEK — Major Stephen Ramsbottom was injured on the second day of Operation Epic Fury when his unit in Kuwait was hit by an Iranian drone attack.

25 servicemembers were wounded in that attack and six were killed. It’s the deadliest Iranian attack on US troops since the war began Feb. 28.

Last week, Teller County officials and community members gathered to honor Maj. Ramsbottom after his long return journey home to Colorado. He lives in the Cripple Creek area with his wife and children.

An Army engineer and reservist, he was part of the 103rd Sustainment Command and shipped off to Port Shuaiba, Kuwait last September.

In a one-on-one interview with KOAA after Teller County commissioners honored his service and sacrifice, Ramsbottom detailed the March 1 attack and the resulting chaos and broken down systems as he sought evacuation and a return home.

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