Crews work to contain fire in Colorado Springs, nearby road closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says they are working to contain a two-alarm fire Sunday morning.

The building is at the corner of East Boulder Street and East Platte. Platte Avenue has been shut down.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

Scripps News Group

We're working to learn more and will provide additional details as they come in.

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