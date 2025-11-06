Crews quickly contain small grass fire in Colorado Springs threatening a structure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews were called to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday that was reportedly threatening at least one structure.

Just before 9:30 a.m. CSFD was called to an area just north of Austin Bluffs Parkway off Union Boulevard. Crews on scene say the fire is roughly 30ft x 30ft in size.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes of the first call and as of 9:45 crews have already contained the fire.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated. We have a crew on the way to the scene and are working to learn more.

