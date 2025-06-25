Crews rescue man from 10-foot trench that collapsed Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews rescued a man from a 10-foot trench that collapsed Wednesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The department says they assisted the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Colorado Springs Utilities with the rescue around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Kachina Drive, which is located near the intersection of Galley Road and Peterson Road.

According to CSFD, the man was buried up to his shoulders in the trench.

After about two hours, the man was rescued and taken to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released at this time.

