Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a structure in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was reported at 407 Fillmore Place around 6:40 a.m. By 7 a.m., crews had put the fire out.

Crews are still working to overhaul the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

See video from CSFD below

Crews put out structure fire in Colorado Springs

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